Buy or Sell 2seventy bio Inc. (TSVT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) went up by 13.55% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $64.00. The company’s stock price has collected 1.96% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in 2seventy bio Inc. (NASDAQ :TSVT) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for 2seventy bio Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $33.20, which is $21.22 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of TSVT was 515.06K shares.

TSVT’s Market Performance

TSVT stocks went up by 1.96% for the week, with a monthly jump of 5.36% and a quarterly performance of -26.50%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.73% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.12% for 2seventy bio Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.66% for TSVT stocks with a simple moving average of -38.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TSVT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TSVT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TSVT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TSVT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on May 02nd of the current year 2022.

SVB Leerink, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TSVT reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for TSVT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 10th, 2022.

TSVT Trading at -10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TSVT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.73%, as shares surge +1.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TSVT rose by +1.96%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.91. In addition, 2seventy bio Inc. saw -53.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TSVT starting from Baird William D III, who sale 427 shares at the price of $14.78 back on Feb 17. After this action, Baird William D III now owns 57,578 shares of 2seventy bio Inc., valued at $6,311 using the latest closing price.

Heffron Nicola, the Chief Operating Officer of 2seventy bio Inc., sale 1,636 shares at $16.01 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07, which means that Heffron Nicola is holding 55,423 shares at $26,194 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TSVT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-575.01 for the present operating margin

+46.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for 2seventy bio Inc. stands at -535.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.96.