Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AERI): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) went up by 13.91% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.26. The company’s stock price has collected 7.48% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ :AERI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AERI is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $18.67, which is $12.2 above the current price. AERI currently public float of 40.63M and currently shorts hold a 9.96% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AERI was 628.26K shares.

AERI’s Market Performance

AERI stocks went up by 7.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.50% and a quarterly performance of -26.48%, while its annual performance rate touched -60.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.12% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.75% for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.48% for AERI stocks with a simple moving average of -28.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AERI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AERI stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AERI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for AERI in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $9 based on the research report published on October 19th of the previous year 2020.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AERI reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for AERI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 08th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to AERI, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

AERI Trading at -6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AERI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.12%, as shares sank -9.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AERI rose by +7.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.88. In addition, Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AERI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-23.88 for the present operating margin

+86.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -38.54. Equity return is now at value 107.60, with -17.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.85.