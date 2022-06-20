Why Repro Med Systems Inc. (KRMD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) changed by 0.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.72. The company’s stock price has collected -2.97% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Repro Med Systems Inc. (NASDAQ :KRMD) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRMD is at 0.47.

KRMD currently public float of 40.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRMD was 39.04K shares.

KRMD’s Market Performance

KRMD stocks went down by -2.97% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.31% and a quarterly performance of -37.78%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.08% for Repro Med Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.20% for KRMD stocks with a simple moving average of -31.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRMD stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KRMD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KRMD in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 26th of the previous year 2021.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRMD reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for KRMD stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 26th, 2021.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to KRMD, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 10th of the previous year.

KRMD Trading at -19.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.94%, as shares sank -6.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRMD fell by -2.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0825. In addition, Repro Med Systems Inc. saw -34.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRMD starting from Manko Joseph M. Jr., who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $2.15 back on May 13. After this action, Manko Joseph M. Jr. now owns 7,413,647 shares of Repro Med Systems Inc., valued at $42,900 using the latest closing price.

Manko Joseph M. Jr., the Director of Repro Med Systems Inc., purchase 20,000 shares at $2.01 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Manko Joseph M. Jr. is holding 7,393,647 shares at $40,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRMD

Equity return is now at value -16.00, with -14.00 for asset returns.