Why Heartland Express Inc. (HTLD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) went down by -1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.88. The company’s stock price has collected -4.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ :HTLD) Right Now?

Heartland Express Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.00 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTLD is at 0.50.

The average price from analysts is $15.29, which is $1.84 above the current price. HTLD currently public float of 46.24M and currently shorts hold a 2.51% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTLD was 306.61K shares.

HTLD’s Market Performance

HTLD stocks went down by -4.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.60% and a quarterly performance of -9.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -17.38%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.20% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.77% for Heartland Express Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.55% for HTLD stocks with a simple moving average of -12.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTLD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HTLD by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HTLD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTLD reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for HTLD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 18th, 2022.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to HTLD, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on January 26th of the current year.

HTLD Trading at -2.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +0.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTLD fell by -4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.14. In addition, Heartland Express Inc. saw -19.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTLD starting from Sullivan Michael John, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $16.93 back on Jul 29. After this action, Sullivan Michael John now owns 12,902 shares of Heartland Express Inc., valued at $16,928 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTLD

Equity return is now at value 11.30, with 8.70 for asset returns.