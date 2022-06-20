Why Dorman Products Inc. (DORM)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $122.96. The company’s stock price has collected -5.13% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ :DORM) Right Now?

Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DORM is at 0.69. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Dorman Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $114.75, which is $16.04 above the current price. DORM currently public float of 26.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DORM was 110.19K shares.

DORM’s Market Performance

DORM stocks went down by -5.13% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.59% and a quarterly performance of -1.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.11%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.71% for Dorman Products Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.95% for DORM stocks with a simple moving average of -1.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DORM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DORM stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for DORM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DORM in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $129 based on the research report published on May 19th of the current year 2022.

Barrington Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DORM reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for DORM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 22nd, 2022.

DORM Trading at 0.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DORM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.79%, as shares surge +0.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DORM fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $100.68. In addition, Dorman Products Inc. saw -12.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DORM starting from KEALEY MICHAEL, who sale 10,612 shares at the price of $96.83 back on May 05. After this action, KEALEY MICHAEL now owns 22,056 shares of Dorman Products Inc., valued at $1,027,513 using the latest closing price.

KEALEY MICHAEL, the EVP, Commercial of Dorman Products Inc., sale 4,148 shares at $106.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that KEALEY MICHAEL is holding 21,648 shares at $440,117 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DORM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.85 for the present operating margin

+34.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dorman Products Inc. stands at +9.78. Equity return is now at value 14.50, with 8.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.