We Analyzed the Future Direction of PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB), Here is What We Found

PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) went up by 0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $189.83. The company’s stock price has collected -0.73% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/25/22 that Blackstone to Buy PS Business Parks in $7.6 Billion Deal

Is It Worth Investing in PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE :PSB) Right Now?

PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.77 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PSB is at 0.44.

PSB currently public float of 20.10M and currently shorts hold a 4.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PSB was 351.99K shares.

PSB’s Market Performance

PSB stocks went down by -0.73% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.09% and a quarterly performance of 15.27%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.07%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.40% for PS Business Parks Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.57% for PSB stocks with a simple moving average of 9.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSB stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for PSB by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for PSB in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $163 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2021.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSB reach a price target of $175. The rating they have provided for PSB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 14th, 2021.

PSB Trading at 2.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.47%, as shares sank -0.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSB fell by -0.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $186.97. In addition, PS Business Parks Inc. saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSB starting from DUNBAR JENNIFER HOLDEN, who sale 6,068 shares at the price of $178.91 back on Dec 06. After this action, DUNBAR JENNIFER HOLDEN now owns 67 shares of PS Business Parks Inc., valued at $1,085,609 using the latest closing price.

HAWTHORNE MARIA R, the Director of PS Business Parks Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $176.57 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that HAWTHORNE MARIA R is holding 57,178 shares at $2,648,490 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSB

Equity return is now at value 47.40, with 20.60 for asset returns.