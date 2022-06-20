We Analyzed the Future Direction of Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO), Here is What We Found

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) went down by -1.16% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $19.78. The company’s stock price has collected -4.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE :KRO) Right Now?

Kronos Worldwide Inc. (NYSE:KRO) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KRO is at 1.04. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Kronos Worldwide Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.00, which is $0.05 above the current price. KRO currently public float of 21.97M and currently shorts hold a 4.27% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KRO was 181.87K shares.

KRO’s Market Performance

KRO stocks went down by -4.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.92% and a quarterly performance of 11.77%, while its annual performance rate touched 24.31%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.50% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.92% for Kronos Worldwide Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.29% for KRO stocks with a simple moving average of 20.68% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRO

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KRO reach a price target of $12, previously predicting the price at $7. The rating they have provided for KRO stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 14th, 2017.

Barclays gave a rating of “Underweight” to KRO, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

KRO Trading at 6.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.50%, as shares sank -0.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRO fell by -4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.75. In addition, Kronos Worldwide Inc. saw 19.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRO starting from CONTRAN CORP, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $21.94 back on Jun 01. After this action, CONTRAN CORP now owns 0 shares of Kronos Worldwide Inc., valued at $65,820 using the latest closing price.

CONTRAN CORP, the 10% Owner of Kronos Worldwide Inc., sale 5,900 shares at $21.94 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that CONTRAN CORP is holding 0 shares at $129,446 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.56 for the present operating margin

+23.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kronos Worldwide Inc. stands at +5.82. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 7.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.36.