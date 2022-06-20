We Analyzed the Future Direction of Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (FELE), Here is What We Found

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) went down by -0.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $96.95. The company’s stock price has collected -5.76% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ :FELE) Right Now?

Franklin Electric Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FELE is at 1.02.

FELE currently public float of 38.59M and currently shorts hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FELE was 224.24K shares.

FELE’s Market Performance

FELE stocks went down by -5.76% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.94% and a quarterly performance of -19.67%, while its annual performance rate touched -10.64%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.58% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.43% for Franklin Electric Co. Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.06% for FELE stocks with a simple moving average of -18.06% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FELE

Boenning & Scattergood, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FELE reach a price target of $95. The rating they have provided for FELE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 09th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to FELE, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on September 29th of the previous year.

FELE Trading at -7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FELE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -3.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FELE fell by -5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.91. In addition, Franklin Electric Co. Inc. saw -27.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FELE starting from Chhabra Paul, who sale 10,250 shares at the price of $75.42 back on Jun 07. After this action, Chhabra Paul now owns 10,911 shares of Franklin Electric Co. Inc., valued at $773,014 using the latest closing price.

Chhabra Paul, the VP, Global Product Supply of Franklin Electric Co. Inc., sale 7,079 shares at $75.25 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Chhabra Paul is holding 10,911 shares at $532,702 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FELE

Equity return is now at value 16.60, with 9.80 for asset returns.