We Analyzed the Future Direction of First Bank (FRBA), Here is What We Found

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) went down by -0.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.90. The company’s stock price has collected -1.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in First Bank (NASDAQ :FRBA) Right Now?

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for FRBA is at 0.75.

FRBA currently public float of 18.01M and currently shorts hold a 0.94% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of FRBA was 35.86K shares.

FRBA’s Market Performance

FRBA stocks went down by -1.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.29% and a quarterly performance of -2.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.84%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.96% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.94% for First Bank. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.56% for FRBA stocks with a simple moving average of -3.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FRBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FRBA stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for FRBA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FRBA in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $11 based on the research report published on May 06th of the previous year 2020.

Hovde Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FRBA reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for FRBA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 06th, 2019.

FRBA Trading at -2.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.96%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRBA fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.14. In addition, First Bank saw -5.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FRBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+47.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for First Bank stands at +35.83. Equity return is now at value 12.90, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.18.