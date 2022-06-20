We Analyzed the Future Direction of Argan Inc. (AGX), Here is What We Found

Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) went up by 1.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $49.60. The company’s stock price has collected -2.34% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Argan Inc. (NYSE :AGX) Right Now?

Argan Inc. (NYSE:AGX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.74 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGX is at 0.54. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Argan Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $55.50, which is $18.31 above the current price. AGX currently public float of 13.50M and currently shorts hold a 2.15% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGX was 106.09K shares.

AGX’s Market Performance

AGX stocks went down by -2.34% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.62% and a quarterly performance of -8.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.08%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.93% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.72% for Argan Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.15% for AGX stocks with a simple moving average of -7.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGX

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGX reach a price target of $56. The rating they have provided for AGX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 28th, 2018.

Lake Street gave a rating of “Hold” to AGX, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

AGX Trading at -2.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.02% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -3.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGX fell by -2.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.56. In addition, Argan Inc. saw -3.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGX starting from Jeffrey John Ronald Jr., who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $36.70 back on May 06. After this action, Jeffrey John Ronald Jr. now owns 8,000 shares of Argan Inc., valued at $36,700 using the latest closing price.

Jeffrey John Ronald Jr., the Director of Argan Inc., purchase 1,000 shares at $36.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 22, which means that Jeffrey John Ronald Jr. is holding 7,000 shares at $36,970 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.29 for the present operating margin

+18.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Argan Inc. stands at +7.51. Equity return is now at value 10.60, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.27.