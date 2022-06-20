We Analyzed the Future Direction of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO), Here is What We Found

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) went up by 6.75% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.99. The company’s stock price has collected -12.56% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :APVO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for APVO is at 5.98. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $28.00, which is $24.52 above the current price. APVO currently public float of 4.77M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APVO was 212.31K shares.

APVO’s Market Performance

APVO stocks went down by -12.56% for the week, with a monthly drop of -25.64% and a quarterly performance of -31.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.28%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.57% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 11.38% for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -23.34% for APVO stocks with a simple moving average of -59.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APVO

Piper Jaffray, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APVO reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for APVO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 05th, 2017.

APVO Trading at -23.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APVO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.57%, as shares sank -27.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APVO fell by -12.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.47. In addition, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. saw -55.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APVO starting from TANG KEVIN C, who sale 921,336 shares at the price of $11.25 back on Nov 23. After this action, TANG KEVIN C now owns 0 shares of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $10,368,236 using the latest closing price.

TANG KEVIN C, the 10% Owner of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc., sale 255,331 shares at $7.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that TANG KEVIN C is holding 921,336 shares at $1,795,987 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APVO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-174.10 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -239.25. Equity return is now at value -700.30, with -48.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.