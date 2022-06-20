We Analyzed the Future Direction of American Public Education Inc. (APEI), Here is What We Found

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) went up by 3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.00. The company’s stock price has collected -0.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ :APEI) Right Now?

American Public Education Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.35 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for APEI is at 0.63. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for American Public Education Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $27.33, which is $13.57 above the current price. APEI currently public float of 18.43M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of APEI was 67.35K shares.

APEI’s Market Performance

APEI stocks went down by -0.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.78% and a quarterly performance of -41.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -52.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.42% for American Public Education Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.16% for APEI stocks with a simple moving average of -35.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APEI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APEI stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for APEI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for APEI in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $43 based on the research report published on April 06th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to APEI, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

APEI Trading at -19.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APEI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares surge +1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APEI fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.93. In addition, American Public Education Inc. saw -38.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APEI starting from Landon Timothy J, who sale 450 shares at the price of $13.96 back on May 17. After this action, Landon Timothy J now owns 16,241 shares of American Public Education Inc., valued at $6,282 using the latest closing price.

Landon Timothy J, the Director of American Public Education Inc., sale 450 shares at $21.78 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Landon Timothy J is holding 16,691 shares at $9,802 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APEI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.39 for the present operating margin

+54.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Public Education Inc. stands at +4.24. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 2.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.