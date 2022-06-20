Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $60.96. The company’s stock price has collected 1.44% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ :WASH) Right Now?

Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.71 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WASH is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $57.00, which is $8.26 above the current price. WASH currently public float of 17.16M and currently shorts hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WASH was 57.21K shares.

WASH’s Market Performance

WASH stocks went up by 1.44% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.75% and a quarterly performance of -8.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.03% for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.15% for WASH stocks with a simple moving average of -8.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WASH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WASH stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for WASH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WASH in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $56 based on the research report published on April 07th of the current year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WASH reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for WASH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 08th, 2021.

WASH Trading at 0.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WASH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.03%, as shares surge +6.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WASH rose by +1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.95. In addition, Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. saw -13.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WASH starting from Santos Edwin J, who sale 300 shares at the price of $57.01 back on Jan 31. After this action, Santos Edwin J now owns 4,670 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., valued at $17,104 using the latest closing price.

Hagerty James M, the EVP & Chief Lending Officer of Washington Trust Bancorp Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $60.11 during a trade that took place back on Jan 07, which means that Hagerty James M is holding 12,231 shares at $120,222 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WASH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+43.37 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. stands at +31.93. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.