Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Just Got Our Attention

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE:WBX) went up by 2.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s stock price has collected -11.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/26/21 that Uber Dives Into EV Charging. Wallbox and Tesla Are the Winners.

Is It Worth Investing in Wallbox N.V. (NYSE :WBX) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of WBX was 268.60K shares.

WBX’s Market Performance

WBX stocks went down by -11.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -17.50% and a quarterly performance of -37.80%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.70% for Wallbox N.V. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.80% for WBX stocks with a simple moving average of -32.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WBX stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for WBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for WBX in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $14 based on the research report published on May 25th of the current year 2022.

Chardan Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WBX reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for WBX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 31st, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to WBX, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

WBX Trading at -22.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.11%, as shares sank -16.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WBX fell by -11.81%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.60. In addition, Wallbox N.V. saw -48.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.