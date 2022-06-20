Wall Street Pummels Tango Therapeutics Inc. (TNGX) After Recent Earnings Report

Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) went up by 14.81% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.84. The company’s stock price has collected -2.07% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Tango Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :TNGX) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Tango Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $15.40, which is $10.67 above the current price. TNGX currently public float of 74.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.31% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNGX was 292.24K shares.

TNGX’s Market Performance

TNGX stocks went down by -2.07% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.24% and a quarterly performance of -40.35%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.76%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 13.51% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.14% for Tango Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -14.47% for TNGX stocks with a simple moving average of -51.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNGX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNGX stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for TNGX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TNGX in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $25 based on the research report published on September 20th of the previous year 2021.

TNGX Trading at -24.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNGX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.51%, as shares sank -12.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -40.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNGX fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.50. In addition, Tango Therapeutics Inc. saw -56.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TNGX

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 13.10.