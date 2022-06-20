Wall Street Pummels Kforce Inc. (KFRC) After Recent Earnings Report

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) went down by -0.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.47. The company’s stock price has collected -11.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ :KFRC) Right Now?

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.02 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for KFRC is at 1.11. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Kforce Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

KFRC currently public float of 20.26M and currently shorts hold a 2.87% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KFRC was 106.34K shares.

KFRC’s Market Performance

KFRC stocks went down by -11.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -15.69% and a quarterly performance of -21.82%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.58%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.91% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.99% for Kforce Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.04% for KFRC stocks with a simple moving average of -17.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KFRC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KFRC stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for KFRC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KFRC in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $53 based on the research report published on January 04th of the previous year 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to KFRC, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on May 28th of the previous year.

KFRC Trading at -16.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KFRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares sank -13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KFRC fell by -11.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.62. In addition, Kforce Inc. saw -23.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KFRC starting from SIMMONS N JOHN, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $65.25 back on May 20. After this action, SIMMONS N JOHN now owns 14,421 shares of Kforce Inc., valued at $228,375 using the latest closing price.

KELLY DAVID M, the EVP, Chief Financial Officer of Kforce Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $75.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that KELLY DAVID M is holding 96,407 shares at $377,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KFRC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.83 for the present operating margin

+28.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kforce Inc. stands at +4.76. Equity return is now at value 42.50, with 15.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.