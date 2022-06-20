Wall Street Pummels Braskem S.A. (BAK) After Recent Earnings Report

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) went down by -3.18% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.93. The company’s stock price has collected -17.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Braskem S.A. (NYSE :BAK) Right Now?

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for BAK is at 1.66.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BAK currently public float of 101.75M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BAK was 264.60K shares.

BAK’s Market Performance

BAK stocks went down by -17.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.76% and a quarterly performance of -21.28%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Braskem S.A. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.43% for BAK stocks with a simple moving average of -24.64% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BAK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BAK stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for BAK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BAK in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $22 based on the research report published on January 26th of the current year 2022.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BAK reach a price target of $32. The rating they have provided for BAK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 21st, 2021.

HSBC Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to BAK, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on April 22nd of the previous year.

BAK Trading at -16.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BAK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares sank -15.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BAK fell by -17.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.77. In addition, Braskem S.A. saw -30.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BAK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.81 for the present operating margin

+29.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Braskem S.A. stands at +13.24. Equity return is now at value 150.40, with 17.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.