Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) went up by 2.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.72. The company’s stock price has collected -0.33% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ :VWE) Right Now?

Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 86.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

VWE currently public float of 33.15M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VWE was 234.97K shares.

VWE’s Market Performance

VWE stocks went down by -0.33% for the week, with a monthly jump of 20.50% and a quarterly performance of 3.52%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.95% for Vintage Wine Estates Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.29% for VWE stocks with a simple moving average of -6.35% for the last 200 days.

VWE Trading at -1.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VWE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +18.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VWE fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.81. In addition, Vintage Wine Estates Inc. saw -22.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VWE starting from Roney Patrick A, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $8.29 back on Mar 15. After this action, Roney Patrick A now owns 160,400 shares of Vintage Wine Estates Inc., valued at $207,250 using the latest closing price.

MORAMARCO JON, the Director of Vintage Wine Estates Inc., purchase 11,500 shares at $8.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that MORAMARCO JON is holding 11,500 shares at $96,830 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VWE

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.67.