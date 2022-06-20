Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) Just Got Our Attention

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) went up by 2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.09. The company’s stock price has collected -1.01% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :VCTR) Right Now?

Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VCTR is at 1.06. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.60, which is $9.24 above the current price. VCTR currently public float of 63.10M and currently shorts hold a 3.26% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VCTR was 311.96K shares.

VCTR’s Market Performance

VCTR stocks went down by -1.01% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.85% and a quarterly performance of -20.76%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.37% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.05% for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.66% for VCTR stocks with a simple moving average of -21.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VCTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VCTR stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for VCTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VCTR in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $36 based on the research report published on May 23rd of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VCTR reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for VCTR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to VCTR, setting the target price at $44 in the report published on January 24th of the current year.

VCTR Trading at -5.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VCTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.37%, as shares sank -1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VCTR fell by -1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.76. In addition, Victory Capital Holdings Inc. saw -30.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VCTR starting from HAWKES JAMES B, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $24.51 back on Jun 14. After this action, HAWKES JAMES B now owns 20,000 shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc., valued at $490,200 using the latest closing price.

Crestview Partners II GP, L.P., the Director of Victory Capital Holdings Inc., sale 470,435 shares at $34.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. is holding 31,145,378 shares at $15,994,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VCTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.15 for the present operating margin

+78.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Victory Capital Holdings Inc. stands at +31.22. Equity return is now at value 31.60, with 13.10 for asset returns.