USANA Health Sciences Inc. (USNA) Just Got Our Attention

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE:USNA) went up by 0.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $103.95. The company’s stock price has collected -1.80% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE :USNA) Right Now?

USANA Health Sciences Inc. (NYSE:USNA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.03 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for USNA is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for USANA Health Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

USNA currently public float of 11.15M and currently shorts hold a 4.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of USNA was 72.06K shares.

USNA’s Market Performance

USNA stocks went down by -1.80% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.51% and a quarterly performance of -11.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -29.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.86% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.60% for USANA Health Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.92% for USNA stocks with a simple moving average of -21.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USNA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USNA stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for USNA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for USNA in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $86 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2022.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USNA reach a price target of $107. The rating they have provided for USNA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 17th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to USNA, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

USNA Trading at -5.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.86%, as shares surge +2.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USNA fell by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.27. In addition, USANA Health Sciences Inc. saw -30.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USNA starting from Neidig Brent, who sale 1,400 shares at the price of $70.93 back on Jun 16. After this action, Neidig Brent now owns 1,406 shares of USANA Health Sciences Inc., valued at $99,302 using the latest closing price.

FULLER GILBERT A, the Director of USANA Health Sciences Inc., sale 312 shares at $68.25 during a trade that took place back on May 20, which means that FULLER GILBERT A is holding 0 shares at $21,294 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USNA

Equity return is now at value 27.00, with 18.70 for asset returns.