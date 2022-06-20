TriNet Group Inc. (TNET): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) went up by 0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $109.40. The company’s stock price has collected -8.04% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE :TNET) Right Now?

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.24 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TNET is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for TriNet Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $99.67, which is $30.61 above the current price. TNET currently public float of 58.17M and currently shorts hold a 3.58% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TNET was 479.57K shares.

TNET’s Market Performance

TNET stocks went down by -8.04% for the week, with a monthly drop of -8.32% and a quarterly performance of -24.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 0.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.26% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.82% for TriNet Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.22% for TNET stocks with a simple moving average of -23.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TNET

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TNET reach a price target of $60. The rating they have provided for TNET stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 15th, 2019.

TNET Trading at -16.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNET to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.26%, as shares sank -6.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNET fell by -8.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $76.46. In addition, TriNet Group Inc. saw -26.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TNET starting from BINGHAM H RAYMOND, who sale 415 shares at the price of $70.69 back on Jun 16. After this action, BINGHAM H RAYMOND now owns 85,004 shares of TriNet Group Inc., valued at $29,337 using the latest closing price.

BINGHAM H RAYMOND, the Director of TriNet Group Inc., sale 415 shares at $74.40 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that BINGHAM H RAYMOND is holding 85,419 shares at $30,875 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TNET

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.18 for the present operating margin

+19.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for TriNet Group Inc. stands at +7.44. Equity return is now at value 49.00, with 12.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.