The Chart for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) went up by 0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.63. The company’s stock price has collected -9.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE :SCM) Right Now?

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation (NYSE:SCM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.50 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50, which is $3.17 above the current price. Today, the average trading volume of SCM was 68.69K shares.

SCM’s Market Performance

SCM stocks went down by -9.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.37% and a quarterly performance of -18.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -9.42%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.46% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.32% for SCM stocks with a simple moving average of -15.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCM stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for SCM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SCM in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $15 based on the research report published on November 01st of the previous year 2021.

National Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SCM reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for SCM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 06th, 2020.

SCM Trading at -13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.46%, as shares sank -10.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCM fell by -9.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.43. In addition, Stellus Capital Investment Corporation saw -12.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCM starting from Ladd Robert T., who purchase 8,834 shares at the price of $12.86 back on May 18. After this action, Ladd Robert T. now owns 626,581 shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, valued at $113,592 using the latest closing price.

Ladd Robert T., the President and CEO of Stellus Capital Investment Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $12.82 during a trade that took place back on May 16, which means that Ladd Robert T. is holding 617,747 shares at $12,820 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+64.52 for the present operating margin

+75.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Stellus Capital Investment Corporation stands at +38.42.