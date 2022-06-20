The Chart for Installed Building Products Inc. (IBP) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) went up by 2.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $140.15. The company’s stock price has collected -14.08% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE :IBP) Right Now?

Installed Building Products Inc. (NYSE:IBP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for IBP is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 12 who provided ratings for Installed Building Products Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $103.40, which is $30.13 above the current price. IBP currently public float of 23.86M and currently shorts hold a 3.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of IBP was 263.59K shares.

IBP’s Market Performance

IBP stocks went down by -14.08% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.13% and a quarterly performance of -24.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -28.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.25% for Installed Building Products Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.61% for IBP stocks with a simple moving average of -26.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBP stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for IBP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IBP in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $95 based on the research report published on April 05th of the current year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IBP reach a price target of $105, previously predicting the price at $117. The rating they have provided for IBP stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 21st, 2022.

IBP Trading at -8.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.85%, as shares sank -9.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBP fell by -14.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $91.13. In addition, Installed Building Products Inc. saw -42.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBP starting from Hilsheimer Lawrence A., who purchase 513 shares at the price of $97.30 back on Feb 28. After this action, Hilsheimer Lawrence A. now owns 24,549 shares of Installed Building Products Inc., valued at $49,915 using the latest closing price.

Edwards Jeffrey W., the President, CEO and Chairman of Installed Building Products Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $127.64 during a trade that took place back on Jan 06, which means that Edwards Jeffrey W. is holding 2,797,819 shares at $1,914,654 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.42 for the present operating margin

+27.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Installed Building Products Inc. stands at +6.03. Equity return is now at value 34.60, with 9.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.79.