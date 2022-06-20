The Chart for Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) went up by 0.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.94. The company’s stock price has collected -1.29% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ :HTBK) Right Now?

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for HTBK is at 1.00.

HTBK currently public float of 58.09M and currently shorts hold a 1.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HTBK was 188.58K shares.

HTBK’s Market Performance

HTBK stocks went down by -1.29% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.81% and a quarterly performance of -6.38%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.35% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.08% for Heritage Commerce Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.51% for HTBK stocks with a simple moving average of -7.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTBK stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for HTBK by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HTBK in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $13.50 based on the research report published on December 28th of the previous year 2021.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HTBK reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for HTBK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 15th, 2021.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to HTBK, setting the target price at $9.50 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

HTBK Trading at -4.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares sank -0.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTBK fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.10. In addition, Heritage Commerce Corp saw -10.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HTBK starting from MCGOVERN LAWRENCE D, who sale 4,550 shares at the price of $11.42 back on Jun 06. After this action, MCGOVERN LAWRENCE D now owns 89,529 shares of Heritage Commerce Corp, valued at $51,961 using the latest closing price.

MCGOVERN LAWRENCE D, the EVP/CFO of Heritage Commerce Corp, sale 2,500 shares at $11.37 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that MCGOVERN LAWRENCE D is holding 94,079 shares at $28,421 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HTBK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Heritage Commerce Corp stands at +29.27. Equity return is now at value 8.30, with 0.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.