The Chart for Emerald Holding Inc. (EEX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE:EEX) went down by -8.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.62. The company’s stock price has collected -18.18% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Emerald Holding Inc. (NYSE :EEX) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EEX is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Emerald Holding Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $5.50, which is $58.85 above the current price. EEX currently public float of 23.00M and currently shorts hold a 3.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EEX was 146.78K shares.

EEX’s Market Performance

EEX stocks went down by -18.18% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.29% and a quarterly performance of -17.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.57%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.27% for Emerald Holding Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.18% for EEX stocks with a simple moving average of -15.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EEX

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to EEX, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 19th of the previous year.

EEX Trading at 0.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.28%, as shares surge +0.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EEX fell by -18.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.47. In addition, Emerald Holding Inc. saw -20.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EEX starting from Levin David Saul, who purchase 40,400 shares at the price of $2.99 back on May 11. After this action, Levin David Saul now owns 218,309 shares of Emerald Holding Inc., valued at $120,687 using the latest closing price.

Charles William, the Chief Information Officer of Emerald Holding Inc., sale 2,512 shares at $3.48 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Charles William is holding 19,101 shares at $8,742 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-62.68 for the present operating margin

+29.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerald Holding Inc. stands at -53.68.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.53.