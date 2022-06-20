SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Just Got Our Attention

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.51. The company’s stock price has collected -7.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ :SSSS) Right Now?

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 0.77 x from its present earnings ratio.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Today, the average trading volume of SSSS was 276.18K shares.

SSSS’s Market Performance

SSSS stocks went down by -7.21% for the week, with a monthly drop of -9.84% and a quarterly performance of -30.31%, while its annual performance rate touched -45.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for SuRo Capital Corp. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.85% for SSSS stocks with a simple moving average of -38.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSSS stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for SSSS by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for SSSS in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $20 based on the research report published on April 14th of the previous year 2021.

SSSS Trading at -15.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -8.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.92% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSSS fell by -7.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.23. In addition, SuRo Capital Corp. saw -48.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSSS starting from Green Allison, who purchase 5,860 shares at the price of $12.76 back on Dec 22. After this action, Green Allison now owns 65,257 shares of SuRo Capital Corp., valued at $74,774 using the latest closing price.

Klein Mark D, the Chairman, CEO and President of SuRo Capital Corp., purchase 11,600 shares at $11.37 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Klein Mark D is holding 711,296 shares at $131,892 based on the most recent closing price.