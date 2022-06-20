Sportradar Group AG (SRAD) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) went up by 4.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $28.22. The company’s stock price has collected -11.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/30/22 that Sportradar Sales Show the U.S. Sports Betting Story Is Playing Out Well

Is It Worth Investing in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ :SRAD) Right Now?

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 127.42 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Sportradar Group AG declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $16.96, which is $9.89 above the current price. SRAD currently public float of 200.37M and currently shorts hold a 2.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SRAD was 328.55K shares.

SRAD’s Market Performance

SRAD stocks went down by -11.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.67% and a quarterly performance of -47.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.39% for Sportradar Group AG. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.16% for SRAD stocks with a simple moving average of -48.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRAD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SRAD by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SRAD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $18 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRAD reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for SRAD stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to SRAD, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on October 11th of the previous year.

SRAD Trading at -24.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares sank -10.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.16% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRAD fell by -11.38%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.42. In addition, Sportradar Group AG saw -52.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SRAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.40 for the present operating margin

+25.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sportradar Group AG stands at +2.24. Equity return is now at value 3.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.36.