Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NTB)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) went up by 2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.69. The company’s stock price has collected 1.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE :NTB) Right Now?

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.31 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NTB is at 1.53. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $41.40, which is $10.96 above the current price. NTB currently public float of 49.31M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NTB was 134.82K shares.

NTB’s Market Performance

NTB stocks went up by 1.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.98% and a quarterly performance of -18.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.30%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.34% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.19% for NTB stocks with a simple moving average of -15.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for NTB by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $29 based on the research report published on October 08th of the previous year 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTB reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for NTB stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on June 02nd, 2020.

NTB Trading at -4.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +4.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTB rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.57. In addition, The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited saw -20.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+31.78 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited stands at +31.18. Equity return is now at value 16.90, with 1.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.