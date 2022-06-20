Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Skyline Champion Corporation (SKY)

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) went up by 1.46% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.92. The company’s stock price has collected -14.15% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE :SKY) Right Now?

Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSE:SKY) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.25 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SKY is at 1.92. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Skyline Champion Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 2 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $69.83, which is $25.47 above the current price. SKY currently public float of 56.09M and currently shorts hold a 3.47% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SKY was 598.07K shares.

SKY’s Market Performance

SKY stocks went down by -14.15% for the week, with a monthly drop of -16.32% and a quarterly performance of -38.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -13.26%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.98% for Skyline Champion Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.95% for SKY stocks with a simple moving average of -31.30% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKY stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SKY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SKY in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $87 based on the research report published on February 04th of the current year 2022.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Outperform” to SKY, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on December 18th of the previous year.

SKY Trading at -14.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -17.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKY fell by -14.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.09. In addition, Skyline Champion Corporation saw -43.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKY starting from Nelson Erin Mulligan, who sale 6,508 shares at the price of $52.83 back on May 26. After this action, Nelson Erin Mulligan now owns 1,750 shares of Skyline Champion Corporation, valued at $343,818 using the latest closing price.

Burkhardt Timothy A., the VP & Controller of Skyline Champion Corporation, sale 2,500 shares at $68.55 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Burkhardt Timothy A. is holding 30,693 shares at $171,375 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.08 for the present operating margin

+26.35 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyline Champion Corporation stands at +11.24. Equity return is now at value 35.00, with 23.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.23.