Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP)

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) went up by 1.70% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $57.96. The company’s stock price has collected -10.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/12/21 that Virgin Galactic, Didi, Lionheart Acquisition: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ :SLP) Right Now?

Simulations Plus Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 77.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SLP is at 0.40. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Simulations Plus Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $60.00, which is $17.04 above the current price. SLP currently public float of 15.91M and currently shorts hold a 8.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SLP was 107.84K shares.

SLP’s Market Performance

SLP stocks went down by -10.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.11% and a quarterly performance of -2.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -21.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.59% for Simulations Plus Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.13% for SLP stocks with a simple moving average of -5.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SLP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SLP stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for SLP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SLP in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $53 based on the research report published on October 26th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to SLP, setting the target price at $95 in the report published on October 16th of the previous year.

SLP Trading at -8.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SLP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, as shares sank -2.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SLP fell by -10.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.71. In addition, Simulations Plus Inc. saw -9.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SLP starting from WOLTOSZ WALTER S, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $47.99 back on May 27. After this action, WOLTOSZ WALTER S now owns 4,157,634 shares of Simulations Plus Inc., valued at $959,727 using the latest closing price.

WOLTOSZ WALTER S, the Director of Simulations Plus Inc., sale 6,712 shares at $47.30 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that WOLTOSZ WALTER S is holding 4,177,259 shares at $317,447 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SLP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.22 for the present operating margin

+77.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Simulations Plus Inc. stands at +21.05. The total capital return value is set at 6.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.05. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.76. Total debt to assets is 0.70, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 16.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.04.