Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NBB)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) went up by 2.20% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.91. The company’s stock price has collected -7.63% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE :NBB) Right Now?

Today, the average trading volume of NBB was 95.43K shares.

NBB’s Market Performance

NBB stocks went down by -7.63% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.11% and a quarterly performance of -14.61%, while its annual performance rate touched -27.44%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.50% for NBB stocks with a simple moving average of -20.26% for the last 200 days.

NBB Trading at -7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.81%, as shares sank -4.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBB fell by -7.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.02. In addition, Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund saw -26.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.