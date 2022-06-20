Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX:CQP) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $61.60. The company’s stock price has collected -12.23% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX :CQP) Right Now?

Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. (AMEX:CQP) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.93 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $53.00, which is $7.66 above the current price. CQP currently public float of 40.61M and currently shorts hold a 3.00% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CQP was 186.31K shares.

CQP’s Market Performance

CQP stocks went down by -12.23% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.20% and a quarterly performance of -3.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -13.29% for CQP stocks with a simple moving average of -4.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CQP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CQP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CQP by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CQP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $55 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CQP reach a price target of $50. The rating they have provided for CQP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 01st, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to CQP, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on January 14th of the current year.

CQP Trading at -15.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CQP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, as shares sank -10.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CQP fell by -12.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.94. In addition, Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. saw 7.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CQP starting from Ball James Robert, who sale 3,075 shares at the price of $54.48 back on Jun 03. After this action, Ball James Robert now owns 4,875 shares of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., valued at $167,526 using the latest closing price.

CQP ROCKIES PLATFORM LLC, the 10% Owner of Cheniere Energy Partners L.P., purchase 9,473 shares at $40.96 during a trade that took place back on Oct 01, which means that CQP ROCKIES PLATFORM LLC is holding 9,473 shares at $387,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CQP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.71 for the present operating margin

+25.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cheniere Energy Partners L.P. stands at +15.69.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.