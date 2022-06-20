P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) went up by 6.27% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.73. The company’s stock price has collected 7.89% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ :PIII) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for P3 Health Partners Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $19.00, which is $12.76 above the current price. PIII currently public float of 24.57M and currently shorts hold a 11.45% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PIII was 144.32K shares.

PIII’s Market Performance

PIII stocks went up by 7.89% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.40% and a quarterly performance of -39.51%, while its annual performance rate touched -57.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.72% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.14% for P3 Health Partners Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.66% for PIII stocks with a simple moving average of -43.41% for the last 200 days.

PIII Trading at -25.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.72%, as shares sank -12.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIII rose by +7.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.51. In addition, P3 Health Partners Inc. saw -39.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIII starting from Balkin Michael, who purchase 15,000 shares at the price of $4.83 back on Jan 28. After this action, Balkin Michael now owns 7,545,264 shares of P3 Health Partners Inc., valued at $72,450 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIII

Based on P3 Health Partners Inc. (PIII), the company’s capital structure generated 1,210.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.37.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.48.