Northeast Bank (NBN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) went up by 5.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.05. The company’s stock price has collected 0.77% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Northeast Bank (NASDAQ :NBN) Right Now?

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.64 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NBN is at 1.35. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Northeast Bank declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $43.00, which is $6.2 above the current price. NBN currently public float of 7.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.10% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NBN was 39.36K shares.

NBN’s Market Performance

NBN stocks went up by 0.77% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.43% and a quarterly performance of 5.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.43% for Northeast Bank. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.64% for NBN stocks with a simple moving average of 3.88% for the last 200 days.

NBN Trading at 1.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.71%, as shares surge +2.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NBN rose by +0.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.09. In addition, Northeast Bank saw 2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NBN

Equity return is now at value 22.20, with 3.20 for asset returns.