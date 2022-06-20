Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) went down by -3.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.21. The company’s stock price has collected -13.11% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE :NVGS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVGS is at 1.90. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Navigator Holdings Ltd. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NVGS currently public float of 33.46M and currently shorts hold a 0.32% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVGS was 169.20K shares.

NVGS’s Market Performance

NVGS stocks went down by -13.11% for the week, with a monthly drop of -19.00% and a quarterly performance of 3.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 4.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.04% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.28% for Navigator Holdings Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.92% for NVGS stocks with a simple moving average of 7.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NVGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NVGS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for NVGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NVGS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $17 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2022.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NVGS reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for NVGS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 14th, 2021.

NVGS Trading at -16.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares sank -19.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVGS fell by -13.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.43. In addition, Navigator Holdings Ltd. saw 25.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.82 for the present operating margin

+21.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navigator Holdings Ltd. stands at -9.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.