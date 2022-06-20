Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (MDRR) Just Got Our Attention

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRR) went down by -4.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $1.62. The company’s stock price has collected -4.36% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. (NASDAQ :MDRR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for MDRR is at 0.77. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.88, which is $1.0 above the current price. MDRR currently public float of 14.10M and currently shorts hold a 1.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MDRR was 123.13K shares.

MDRR’s Market Performance

MDRR stocks went down by -4.36% for the week, with a monthly drop of -14.56% and a quarterly performance of -16.19%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.25% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.84% for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.30% for MDRR stocks with a simple moving average of -19.01% for the last 200 days.

MDRR Trading at -12.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -16.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDRR fell by -4.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9511. In addition, Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. saw -26.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDRR starting from Messier Thomas E, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.95 back on Jun 14. After this action, Messier Thomas E now owns 177,002 shares of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc., valued at $9,476 using the latest closing price.

Winn Charles Brent Jr., the Chief Financial Officer of Medalist Diversified REIT Inc., purchase 11,000 shares at $0.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 14, which means that Winn Charles Brent Jr. is holding 222,084 shares at $10,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDRR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.01 for the present operating margin

+26.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. stands at -38.04. Equity return is now at value -13.70, with -3.30 for asset returns.