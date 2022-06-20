Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for WideOpenWest Inc. (WOW)

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) went up by 0.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.92. The company’s stock price has collected -20.72% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE :WOW) Right Now?

WideOpenWest Inc. (NYSE:WOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 1.82 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for WOW is at 1.80.

WOW currently public float of 53.20M and currently shorts hold a 3.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WOW was 698.09K shares.

WOW’s Market Performance

WOW stocks went down by -20.72% for the week, with a monthly drop of -22.89% and a quarterly performance of -7.89%, while its annual performance rate touched -0.36%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.92% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.85% for WideOpenWest Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -21.40% for WOW stocks with a simple moving average of -15.80% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WOW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for WOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WOW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $27 based on the research report published on August 06th of the previous year 2021.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOW reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for WOW stocks is “Strong Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to WOW, setting the target price at $28 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

WOW Trading at -20.02% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.92%, as shares sank -24.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOW fell by -20.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.81. In addition, WideOpenWest Inc. saw -23.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WOW starting from Martin Donald Craig, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $21.64 back on Jun 01. After this action, Martin Donald Craig now owns 372,208 shares of WideOpenWest Inc., valued at $432,752 using the latest closing price.

Elder Teresa L, the Chief Executive Officer of WideOpenWest Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $21.64 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Elder Teresa L is holding 1,391,066 shares at $324,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.66 for the present operating margin

+23.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for WideOpenWest Inc. stands at -9.45. Equity return is now at value 235.80, with 36.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.