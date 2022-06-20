Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC)

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) went up by 3.84% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $113.37. The company’s stock price has collected -1.47% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :TTEC) Right Now?

TTEC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for TTEC is at 0.94. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for TTEC Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $95.00, which is $26.47 above the current price. TTEC currently public float of 18.68M and currently shorts hold a 4.98% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TTEC was 117.92K shares.

TTEC’s Market Performance

TTEC stocks went down by -1.47% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.70% and a quarterly performance of -25.85%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.89%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.52% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.01% for TTEC Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.47% for TTEC stocks with a simple moving average of -23.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TTEC stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for TTEC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TTEC in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $100 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the current year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTEC reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $100. The rating they have provided for TTEC stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 10th, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to TTEC, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on March 05th of the previous year.

TTEC Trading at -8.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.52%, as shares surge +2.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTEC fell by -1.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.51. In addition, TTEC Holdings Inc. saw -29.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTEC starting from Conley Gregory A, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $83.00 back on Mar 17. After this action, Conley Gregory A now owns 13,841 shares of TTEC Holdings Inc., valued at $207,500 using the latest closing price.

McLean Margaret B, the SVP, GC & CRO of TTEC Holdings Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $86.33 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that McLean Margaret B is holding 38,412 shares at $517,962 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+20.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for TTEC Holdings Inc. stands at +6.22. Equity return is now at value 24.00, with 6.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.