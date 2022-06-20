Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Points.com Inc. (PCOM)

Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) went up by 1.30% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.97. The company’s stock price has collected -1.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ :PCOM) Right Now?

Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 175.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PCOM is at 1.35.

PCOM currently public float of 12.91M and currently shorts hold a 0.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PCOM was 145.86K shares.

PCOM’s Market Performance

PCOM stocks went down by -1.67% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.83% and a quarterly performance of 42.07%, while its annual performance rate touched 43.59%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.30% for Points.com Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.19% for PCOM stocks with a simple moving average of 34.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PCOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCOM stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for PCOM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PCOM in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $22 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PCOM reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for PCOM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 13th, 2021.

Barrington Research gave a rating of “Outperform” to PCOM, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

PCOM Trading at 15.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.87%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCOM fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.48. In addition, Points.com Inc. saw 57.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

+12.50 for the gross margin

The net margin for Points.com Inc. stands at -0.09. Equity return is now at value 3.60, with 1.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.