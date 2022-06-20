Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (AGM)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) went up by 3.22% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.01. The company’s stock price has collected -1.67% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE :AGM) Right Now?

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:AGM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 8.43 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AGM is at 0.97. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $138.00, which is $44.37 above the current price. AGM currently public float of 10.07M and currently shorts hold a 1.48% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AGM was 33.52K shares.

AGM’s Market Performance

AGM stocks went down by -1.67% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.94% and a quarterly performance of -21.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -3.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.08% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.65% for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.57% for AGM stocks with a simple moving average of -18.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGM stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for AGM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AGM in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $138 based on the research report published on May 05th of the current year 2022.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to AGM, setting the target price at $87 in the report published on February 18th of the previous year.

AGM Trading at -9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.08%, as shares sank -7.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGM fell by -1.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $99.83. In addition, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation saw -24.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AGM starting from Stones Charles A, who sale 248 shares at the price of $100.56 back on May 12. After this action, Stones Charles A now owns 1,168 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, valued at $24,938 using the latest closing price.

Dobrinski Everett M, the Director of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $103.30 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Dobrinski Everett M is holding 5,343 shares at $103,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AGM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+83.18 for the present operating margin

+100.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation stands at +29.60. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 0.50 for asset returns.