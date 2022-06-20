Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for Beam Global (BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) went up by 12.79% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.05. The company’s stock price has collected -7.98% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/31/21 that Biden’s plan for 500,000 EV charging stations faces tough road ahead

Is It Worth Investing in Beam Global (NASDAQ :BEEM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for BEEM is at 1.27.

BEEM currently public float of 7.57M and currently shorts hold a 28.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of BEEM was 266.42K shares.

BEEM’s Market Performance

BEEM stocks went down by -7.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.75% and a quarterly performance of 2.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -56.86%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 10.79% for Beam Global. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.58% for BEEM stocks with a simple moving average of -26.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BEEM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BEEM stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BEEM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BEEM in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on June 17th of the current year 2022.

BEEM Trading at -10.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BEEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.44%, as shares surge +7.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BEEM fell by -7.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.86. In addition, Beam Global saw -17.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BEEM starting from WHEATLEY DESMOND C, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $22.33 back on Apr 04. After this action, WHEATLEY DESMOND C now owns 74,422 shares of Beam Global, valued at $33,499 using the latest closing price.

WHEATLEY DESMOND C, the Chief Executive Officer of Beam Global, sale 1,300 shares at $19.07 during a trade that took place back on Jan 03, which means that WHEATLEY DESMOND C is holding 75,922 shares at $24,796 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BEEM

Equity return is now at value -25.20, with -21.50 for asset returns.