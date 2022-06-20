Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ) went up by 2.11% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $16.56. The company’s stock price has collected -19.17% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/23/21 that Snap, Twitter, Facebook, TAL Education: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Is It Worth Investing in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ :YQ) Right Now?

The average price from analysts is $11.42. YQ currently public float of 16.64M and currently shorts hold a 1.28% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of YQ was 151.29K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

YQ’s Market Performance

YQ stocks went down by -19.17% for the week, with a monthly jump of 8.38% and a quarterly performance of -48.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -87.87%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 15.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 16.43% for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.17% for YQ stocks with a simple moving average of -18.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YQ

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YQ reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for YQ stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 16th, 2021.

YQ Trading at -6.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.43%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YQ fell by -19.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.1160. In addition, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 55.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YQ

Equity return is now at value -89.30, with -43.30 for asset returns.