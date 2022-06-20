Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) went up by 1.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $334.84. The company’s stock price has collected -6.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ :LFUS) Right Now?

Littelfuse Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 17.76 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LFUS is at 1.19.

LFUS currently public float of 24.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LFUS was 97.00K shares.

LFUS’s Market Performance

LFUS stocks went down by -6.43% for the week, with a monthly drop of -6.87% and a quarterly performance of -5.29%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.74% for Littelfuse Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -7.53% for LFUS stocks with a simple moving average of -10.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LFUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LFUS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for LFUS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LFUS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $330 based on the research report published on December 08th of the previous year 2021.

CL King, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LFUS reach a price target of $300. The rating they have provided for LFUS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 14th, 2021.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to LFUS, setting the target price at $218 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

LFUS Trading at -2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LFUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.41%, as shares sank -6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LFUS fell by -6.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $263.75. In addition, Littelfuse Inc. saw -22.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LFUS starting from HUNTER GORDON, who sale 2,074 shares at the price of $279.00 back on Jun 06. After this action, HUNTER GORDON now owns 24,122 shares of Littelfuse Inc., valued at $578,646 using the latest closing price.

HUNTER GORDON, the Director of Littelfuse Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $276.27 during a trade that took place back on Jun 02, which means that HUNTER GORDON is holding 24,122 shares at $552,540 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LFUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.74 for the present operating margin

+35.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Littelfuse Inc. stands at +13.64. Equity return is now at value 18.40, with 11.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.