Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KALU) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU) went up by 1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $137.63. The company’s stock price has collected -15.00% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ :KALU) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KALU is at 1.16. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

KALU currently public float of 15.70M and currently shorts hold a 3.82% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KALU was 126.30K shares.

KALU’s Market Performance

KALU stocks went down by -15.00% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.57% and a quarterly performance of -15.83%, while its annual performance rate touched -37.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 5.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.31% for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -19.53% for KALU stocks with a simple moving average of -22.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KALU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KALU stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KALU by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for KALU in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $98 based on the research report published on December 10th of the previous year 2021.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KALU reach a price target of $122. The rating they have provided for KALU stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on September 10th, 2021.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to KALU, setting the target price at $124 in the report published on April 23rd of the previous year.

KALU Trading at -19.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KALU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.45%, as shares sank -19.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KALU fell by -15.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $95.20. In addition, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation saw -17.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KALU starting from West Neal E, who sale 400 shares at the price of $92.56 back on Jun 10. After this action, West Neal E now owns 3,380 shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, valued at $37,024 using the latest closing price.

Weaver Brant, the VP – Strategic Development of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, sale 282 shares at $102.15 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Weaver Brant is holding 5,811 shares at $28,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KALU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.81 for the present operating margin

+8.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kaiser Aluminum Corporation stands at -0.71. Equity return is now at value -2.10, with -0.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.64.