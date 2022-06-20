Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) went up by 1.99% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $124.90. The company’s stock price has collected 1.78% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ :JOUT) Right Now?

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.12 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JOUT is at 0.84. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Johnson Outdoors Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $139.00, which is $77.09 above the current price. JOUT currently public float of 8.36M and currently shorts hold a 2.53% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JOUT was 38.32K shares.

JOUT’s Market Performance

JOUT stocks went up by 1.78% for the week, with a monthly drop of -1.37% and a quarterly performance of -25.20%, while its annual performance rate touched -47.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.11% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.64% for Johnson Outdoors Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.45% for JOUT stocks with a simple moving average of -31.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JOUT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JOUT stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for JOUT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JOUT in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $103 based on the research report published on September 08th of the previous year 2020.

Imperial Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JOUT reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $80. The rating they have provided for JOUT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 11th, 2019.

Imperial Capital gave a rating of “Outperform” to JOUT, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on August 06th of the previous year.

JOUT Trading at -11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JOUT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +0.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JOUT rose by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.84. In addition, Johnson Outdoors Inc. saw -33.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JOUT starting from Johnson David W, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $80.08 back on Mar 28. After this action, Johnson David W now owns 21,204 shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc., valued at $80,080 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JOUT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.81 for the present operating margin

+43.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson Outdoors Inc. stands at +11.09. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 8.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.