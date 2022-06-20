Is VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (VYNE) a Keeper?

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) went down by -0.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.82. The company’s stock price has collected 5.71% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :VYNE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VYNE is at 0.71.

VYNE currently public float of 54.10M and currently shorts hold a 2.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VYNE was 675.83K shares.

VYNE’s Market Performance

VYNE stocks went up by 5.71% for the week, with a monthly jump of 27.31% and a quarterly performance of -27.98%, while its annual performance rate touched -86.02%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.05% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 9.30% for VYNE Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.55% for VYNE stocks with a simple moving average of -41.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYNE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYNE stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for VYNE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VYNE in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $7 based on the research report published on December 06th of the previous year 2021.

VYNE Trading at 12.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYNE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.05%, as shares surge +27.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYNE rose by +5.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4422. In addition, VYNE Therapeutics Inc. saw -50.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VYNE starting from LEPORE PATRICK G, who purchase 12,500 shares at the price of $1.02 back on Nov 30. After this action, LEPORE PATRICK G now owns 62,500 shares of VYNE Therapeutics Inc., valued at $12,699 using the latest closing price.

LEPORE PATRICK G, the Director of VYNE Therapeutics Inc., purchase 12,500 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that LEPORE PATRICK G is holding 50,000 shares at $20,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VYNE

Equity return is now at value -80.80, with -55.50 for asset returns.