Is Third Coast Bancshares Inc. (TCBX) a Keeper?

Third Coast Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) went up by 3.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.50. The company’s stock price has collected -0.92% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Third Coast Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ :TCBX) Right Now?

Third Coast Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $29.25, which is $5.65 above the current price. TCBX currently public float of 11.70M and currently shorts hold a 0.90% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TCBX was 51.11K shares.

TCBX’s Market Performance

TCBX stocks went down by -0.92% for the week, with a monthly jump of 1.99% and a quarterly performance of 3.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.39% for Third Coast Bancshares Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.14% for TCBX stocks with a simple moving average of -3.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCBX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCBX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for TCBX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TCBX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $29 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the current year 2022.

TCBX Trading at 1.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCBX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +1.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCBX fell by -0.92%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.14. In addition, Third Coast Bancshares Inc. saw -9.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCBX starting from Basaldua Martin, who purchase 620 shares at the price of $24.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, Basaldua Martin now owns 37,525 shares of Third Coast Bancshares Inc., valued at $14,880 using the latest closing price.

Basaldua Martin, the Director of Third Coast Bancshares Inc., purchase 210 shares at $23.99 during a trade that took place back on Feb 01, which means that Basaldua Martin is holding 4,710 shares at $5,039 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCBX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Third Coast Bancshares Inc. stands at +10.86.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.19.