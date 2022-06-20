Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA)?

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.66. The company’s stock price has collected -3.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE :UBA) Right Now?

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UBA is at 1.03.

The average price from analysts is $20.00, which is $4.84 above the current price. UBA currently public float of 31.23M and currently shorts hold a 1.80% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UBA was 141.69K shares.

UBA’s Market Performance

UBA stocks went down by -3.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.37% and a quarterly performance of -19.11%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.82%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.17% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.68% for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.20% for UBA stocks with a simple moving average of -17.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UBA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for UBA by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UBA in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $22 based on the research report published on April 16th of the previous year 2021.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UBA reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for UBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 04th, 2021.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to UBA, setting the target price at $15 in the report published on April 02nd of the previous year.

UBA Trading at -8.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares sank -4.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UBA fell by -3.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.84. In addition, Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. saw -25.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UBA starting from Colley Bryan O., who purchase 5,094 shares at the price of $19.75 back on Oct 29. After this action, Colley Bryan O. now owns 5,094 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc., valued at $100,606 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UBA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.19 for the present operating margin

+45.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. stands at +33.82. Equity return is now at value 10.50, with 3.80 for asset returns.