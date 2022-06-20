Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Minerals Technologies Inc. (MTX)?

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) went down by -1.19% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $81.86. The company’s stock price has collected -10.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE :MTX) Right Now?

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.56 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MTX is at 1.27. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Minerals Technologies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MTX currently public float of 32.62M and currently shorts hold a 1.71% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MTX was 134.98K shares.

MTX’s Market Performance

MTX stocks went down by -10.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -11.41% and a quarterly performance of -12.65%, while its annual performance rate touched -24.47%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.28% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.50% for Minerals Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -11.23% for MTX stocks with a simple moving average of -16.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MTX stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MTX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MTX in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $75 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTX reach a price target of $63, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for MTX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 18th, 2020.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to MTX, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on September 21st of the previous year.

MTX Trading at -10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.28%, as shares sank -10.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTX fell by -10.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $64.92. In addition, Minerals Technologies Inc. saw -20.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTX starting from GARTH MATTHEW E, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $63.75 back on Mar 07. After this action, GARTH MATTHEW E now owns 13,591 shares of Minerals Technologies Inc., valued at $6,375 using the latest closing price.

MONAGLE DJ III, the Group President of Minerals Technologies Inc., sale 9,340 shares at $72.48 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that MONAGLE DJ III is holding 67,792 shares at $676,961 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.96 for the present operating margin

+23.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Minerals Technologies Inc. stands at +8.85. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 5.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.