Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for CTS Corporation (CTS)?

CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS) went up by 0.86% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.77. The company’s stock price has collected -11.65% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in CTS Corporation (NYSE :CTS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTS is at 0.75. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for CTS Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price from analysts is $39.33, which is $5.37 above the current price. CTS currently public float of 31.45M and currently shorts hold a 1.92% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTS was 126.47K shares.

CTS’s Market Performance

CTS stocks went down by -11.65% for the week, with a monthly drop of -13.15% and a quarterly performance of -6.01%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.45%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.23% for CTS Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -12.19% for CTS stocks with a simple moving average of -3.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTS stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CTS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CTS in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $43 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2022.

Sidoti, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTS reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for CTS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 31st, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to CTS, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on October 14th of the previous year.

CTS Trading at -7.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -10.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.96% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTS fell by -11.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.48. In addition, CTS Corporation saw -7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTS starting from Li Ye Jane, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $37.30 back on May 25. After this action, Li Ye Jane now owns 3,600 shares of CTS Corporation, valued at $156,679 using the latest closing price.

Li Ye Jane, the Director of CTS Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $36.39 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Li Ye Jane is holding 7,800 shares at $145,550 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.97 for the present operating margin

+35.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for CTS Corporation stands at -8.16. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -5.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.